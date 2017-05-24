iPhone 9, 9 Plus Coming in 5.28” and 6.46” Sizes to Rival Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus?

It is still not confirmed as to how many iPhones will be released by Apple this year. Rumors are hinting that iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and the tenth anniversary special edition iPhone 8 (iPhone X) would be arriving this year. Even though leaksters and iPhone fans are speculating on next-generation iPhones, a South Korean publication has revealed new information on iPhone 9 that will be probably launching in 2018.

After launching 4-inch iPhone 5 in 2012 followed by 4-inch iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S in 2013, the company introduce 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. Since then, Apple iPhones have been launching in 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch sizes. This year too, Apple is expected to launch 4.7-inch iPhone 7S and 5.5-inch iPhone 7S Plus. However, the Korean source claims that the size of the iPhones will increase in 2018.

The iPhone 9 is speculated to arrive with 5.28-inch screen whereas its larger sibling will be arriving with a 6.46-inch display. The iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus are pegged to come with OLED panels. Samsung is expected to supply OLED panels for iPhone 9 models. The South Korean company is likely to ship 180 million units of OLED panels to Apple. Both companies have reportedly entered a non-disclosure agreement and hence they are unlikely to reveal any details on the screen size for 2018 iPhones.

Samsung is expected to ship 80 million OLED panels for the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 that is expected arrive later this year. However, for large-sized screens of iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus, the South Korean company is likely to ship 180 million OLED units. Speculations have it that Samsung is planning to build a new manufacturing unit that will exclusively produce OLED panels for the Cupertino company.

As of this writing, there is no other information available on the specifications of iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus. Previous speculations have stated that iPhone 9 may be equipped with micro-LED screens. It was also reported that the mass production of micro-LED panels by the end of this year.

