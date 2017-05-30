OnePlus 5 Camera Prowess Revealed Through Official Camera Sample

After several months of leaks on OnePlus 5 from various tipsters, OnePlus has begun teasing on its features which indicates that its launch date is arriving soon. The company knows very well on how to build the hype before launching its flagship phone. It has already revealed that its next flagship will be called “OnePlus 5” and it will launch this summer. It has also confirmed that it will be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Chinese manufacturer has also confirmed that it will come with front-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will be available in four color variants. Now, the company has shared a camera sample of OnePlus 5 on its official Twitter handle.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

As it can be seen in the above tweet, the left side of the image that is marked as no. 1 appears dull. Its right side that is marked as no.2 has a realistic appeal with impressive color reproduction and contains a lot of details even though the image was snapped in evening with less natural light. The tweet carries the text “Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5?” Certainly, it appears that the no. 2 part of the image was shot with OnePlus 5.

The image is not available in high-resolution, but it is quite clear that the company wants to indicate that the OnePlus 5 has a marvelous rear camera that can shoot great photos in dim lighting conditions. Rumors are rife that OnePlus 5 would be coming with a dual rear camera. In the previous month, some leaked camera samples that were allegedly snapped using OnePlus 5 had surfaced. The amount of depth in those images suggested that they were shot using the dual rear cameras.

Another report shows that OnePlus would be featuring a single camera featuring a Sony IMX398 sensor with pixel size of 1.12 micron. Other features include f/1.7 aperture and Dual Pixel Autofocus. However, there is no confirmation on whether OnePlus 5 has a dual rear camera system or a single camera lens.

We’re proud to announce that we’ll be working with @DxOLabs to improve the photography experience of the #OnePlus5. https://t.co/rccJWStjQi pic.twitter.com/TwQ3fCdblt — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 18, 2017

What is confirmed is that OnePlus 5 would be coming with a stellar rear camera. An official tweet from OnePlus confirms that it will be collaborating with DxO Labs (best known for DxOMark benchmarking platform for photography) to deliver impressive camera experience. According to DxO Labs, HTC U11’s 12-megapixel camera is the best smartphone camera as it recorded a benchmark score of 90. The next best camera phone is the Google Pixel with a score of 89. Will OnePlus 5’s rear camera be able to outscore HTC U11 and Google Pixel on DxOMark? Do share your thoughts by posting your comments.

