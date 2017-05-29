ASUS X00KD Seen on TENAA With Dual Rear Cameras, 720p Display & 4020mAh Battery

Earlier this year, ASUS announced the Zenfone 3 Zoom. Unlike the previous Zenfone Zoom which sports a single camera with optical zoom, the new phone sports dual rear cameras. While ASUS’ first dual camera phone is priced at over $500 for the 128GB version, ASUS seems to be working on a less expensive model. The ASUS X00KD was spotted on TENAA and it also sports dual rear cameras.

The ASUS X00KD has a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB ROM. ASUS has included a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.25GHz (probably a MT6737M SoC). There is a 4020mAh battery under the hood and the phone runs Android 7.0.

The dual rear cameras are arranged just like that of the Zenfone 3 Zoom. One is a 13MP sensor and the other is an 8MP camera. There is also a 5MP camera in front for selfies. The ASUS X00KD also has a microSD card slot that accepts up to 2TB cards. There is a physical home button but there is no mention of a fingerprint scanner embedded underneath it.

The specs are what you’d find on a low mid-range phone so pricing should be below $200. There is no news as to when it will hit the market but we expect it to be soon.

