ASUS ZenFone Go 2 (X015D) Appears on TENAA with Images, Specifications

A new ASUS smartphone has appeared as “ASUS_X015D” on TENAA, the Chinese telecommunication body. The ASUS X015D phone was also spotted on GFXBench benchmarking platform earlier in this month. The ASUS X105D appears to be a successor of ASUS ZenFone Go that has a model number of X104D. Hence, it is speculated to launch as ZenFone Go 2.

The ASUS X105D has a 5.5-inch HD screen that offers a resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. The phone is driven by an octa-core processor that clocks at 1.5 GHz. It will be coming in RAM variants of 3 GB and 4 GB that will come with respective 32 GB and 64 GB storage options.

It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel and its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The smartphone supports VoLTE and is packed with a massive 4,850mAh battery. It measures 154.5 x 76.6 x 8.85mm and its weight is 175 grams.

The images suggest that the horizontally aligned dual rear camera module is placed at the top left corner of the phone along with its LED flash. The right side of the phone has volume buttons and a Power key. The Home button present on the front seems to be embedded with a fingerprint reader. The top side of the phone probably features a 3.5mm audio jack.

The GFXBench listing of ASUS X015D, the alleged ZenFone Go 2, also showed that the phone has a 5.5-inch HD display, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It revealed that the phone is powered by MediaTek MT6750 chipset. However, the rear camera of the phone is mentioned as 8-megapixel and its front-facing shooter is of 5-megapixel. Even the GFXBench listing shows that it supports only one SIM card, it is likely that ASUS may also sell its dual SIM variant.

There is no information available on the pricing and availability of the phone. Now that the alleged ZenFone Go 2 has appeared on TENAA, it is likely to get officially announced soon. Speculations have it that the Taiwanese firm would be announcing ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4s and ZenFone 4 Max smartphones at the upcoming Computex 2017 from May 30 to June 3.

