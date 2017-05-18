Asus ZenFone AR, 8 GB RAM Smartphone with Tango AR, Daydream VR Arriving in Summer

The ASUS ZenFone AR was launched at the start of the year during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 event in January. Since the time it was launched, there has been no news on its availability. However, Google has now confirmed that the ZenFone AR would be arriving by summer this year.

The ASUS ZenFone AR is the second Google Tango device ever made. The first one was Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro from 2016. The ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both Google Tango AR and Daydream VR. Moreover, the ZenFone AR is also the world’s first smartphone to come with 8 GB of RAM.

The ASUS ZenFone AR is equipped TriCam system meaning it is packed with three rear cameras that perform respective tasks such as motion tracking, measure depth and room mapping. As humans can measure space and motion, even the ZenFone AR can do the same with the help of the sensors.

The ZenFone AR has a 5.7-inch AMOLED screen that offers quad HD display and it delivers a screen-to-body ratio of 79 percent. It is driven by Snapdragon 821 chipset. Apart from 8 GB variant, the smartphone also features a 6 GB RAM model. It will be coming in two storage sizes 64 GB and 128 GB.

The rear camera is of 23-megapixel which is enabled with features like dual-LED flash, OIS and RAW photography. The front-facing selfie snapper of 8-megapixel is also enabled with dual-LED flash. It is preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat and Zen UI 3.0. It features a USB Type-C port and a fingerprint reader. It is packed with a 3,300mAh battery that is enabled with rapid charging feature.

Google actively uses Tango technology in the classroom. Today, Google announced that, “more than two million students have taken virtual field trips with Expeditions using Cardboard.” By fall, the search engine giant wants to begin special programs to make AR lessons available to schools.

There is no information available on the pricing of ASUS ZenFone AR. The smartphone can be expected to be available in the next few months.

