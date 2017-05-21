Nokia 9 Flagship Finally Spotted in Leaked Hands-on Photos? Arriving with 5.3” QHD Screen, Snapdragon 835, Dual Rear Cam

As Nokia had confirmed, the company is in the process of rolling out Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones in multiple markets across the globe. The company is expected to announce its next set of smartphones including its flagship phone by the end of Q2. Now, fresh hands-on photos of a prototype of the alleged Nokia 9 flagship smartphone have been revealed by a French online publication.

The rumor mill has been consistently claiming that the Nokia 9 is this year’s flagship smartphone. The leaked photos show the purported Nokia 9 hiding inside a protective box because of which it is not easy to make out it design. However, it does reveal that the phone will be sporting a full metallic chassis. The rear shot of the phone reveals that the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup.

The leaked shots also reveal that the Nokia 9 will also feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Another photo shows a fingerprint reader (not clickable) placed between two capacitive buttons. The volume controller and Power key can be seen on the right side of the phone. Another image reveals the specifications of the phone.

Read More: Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Design Sketch Leaked; Carl-Zeiss Dual Lens Camera Spotted

The above image shows that the Nokia 9 is codenamed as Heart. It suggests that the smartphone would be coming with 5.3-inch display that offers a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels and it offers a pixel density of 577 ppi. It will be fueled by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 64 GB. The prototype unit seems to be running a stock edition of Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

Rumors suggest that the phone features a pair of 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras. The image of the rear camera suggests that it features a laser auto focus and a dual-LED flash. Like the dual rear camera on Huawei flagships, the alleged Nokia 9 would be featuring a monochrome and a RGB sensor. One of the photos showing the camera app on the Nokia 9 reveals that it will offer the ability to stream live video to social sites like Facebook and YouTube. It will also users to snap photos the front and rear cameras at the same time. The two images shot can be arranged in a single photo. Here are some of the photos that were shot using the alleged Nokia 9:

The Nokia 9 would be coming with a pair of headphones and a Quick Charge 3.0 fast charger. A leaked information that surfaced in the previous month that the Nokia 9 would be priced at $699 and may launch in Q3 .

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: