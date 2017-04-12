New Nokia Smart and Feature Phones to be Announced by End of Q2

Nokia is expected to launch the recently launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and the new Nokia 3310 in around 120 countries within the second quarter of this year. The Vice-President of HMD Mobile India, Ajey Mehta has spilled some interesting information on the new set of upcoming Nokia phones. According to Mehta, ”We should launch our next set of phones by the end of Q2 this year.”

In an interview to the Times of India, Mehta has said that Nokia wants to make its phones available in various price points to different kinds of customers by the coming year. The company wants to offer its loyal fans with services like exchanging of old phones as well as credit facilities. To make the Nokia phones available to its customers, the Finnish company will be relying on its 400 distributors and 80,000 retailing partners. It will be also selling the phones through its online store.

The upcoming Nokia phones that are now poised to launch by the end of second quarter of 2017 will include both smartphones and feature phones. Mehta added that feature phones comprise 55 percent of the cell phone market and 11-12 million feature phones are sold in each month. Since there is so much demand for feature phones, Nokia will also continue to sell feature phones.

Previous rumors have revealed that Nokia will be releasing around 6 to 7 Android phones this year. Rumors are now hinting that the Finnish company may be working on Snapdragon 660 chipset driven Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 smartphones. Moreover, other speculations hint that Nokia 9 could be the Snapdragon 835 chipset driven flagship that Nokia fans are waiting for. Recent news suggest that Nokia 9 could get unveiled in Q3 this year with a pricing of $699.

