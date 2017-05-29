Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Camera Samsples: How Does It Compare Against The Mi 6?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The much awaited Mi Max 2 was finally released last week. The highlights of the phone are its massive 5300mAh battery and Sony IMX386 main camera. This is the same same sensor in the Mi 6.

As stated above, the Mi Max 2 uses a Sony IMX386 sensor with a 1.25µm sensor. However, it lacks some of the bells and whistles of the Mi 6, such as the 4-axis OIS. There is PDAF, HDR and a dual LED flash though.

Xiaomi has provided camera samples of the Mi Max 2 and we want you to be the judge as regards its performance. Can the Mi Max 2 hold its own against the Mi 6?

The pictures look good and were taken in various locations including Egypt and Tunisia. There are a couple of night shots and images taken under low light conditions. There is also one that compares the Mi Max 2 to the Mi Max.

The rest of the specs of the Mi 6 includes a 6.44-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 625 SoC. The front camera is a 5MP sensor and the battery supports Quick Charge 3.0. It will go on sale on the 1st of June for 1699 Yuan (~$248) for the 4GB + 64GB version and 1999 yuan (~$291) for the 4GB + 128GB version.

