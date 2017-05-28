Xiaomi Jason Appears on GFXBench Sporting 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 660 Processor

A new device codenamed Xiaomi Jason has been seen on GFXBench. Since the Mi Max 2 is already out of the way, the only device we are thinking it might be is the Redmi Pro 2. However, the display size is what’s preventing us from ruling outright that this is the Redmi Pro 2.

According to the info on GFXBench, the Xiaomi Jason has a 5.1-inch FHD display. This is smaller than the size of the original Redmi Pro which is a 5.5-inch display. This singular reason makes us think it might not be the Pro 2.

There is also a possibility that Xiaomi decided to cut down the display size just the way Motorola did with the Moto G5 Plus and offer the Redmi Pro 2 as a top tier mid-range phone. But reducing the screen size isn’t the only thing required for a top mid-range phone.

The Xiaomi Jason runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, has 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm CPU clocked at 2.2GHz and an Adreno 512 GPU. There is no doubt that this is the Snapdragon 660 chip, the king of the mid-range chips.

The rear camera on the Xiaomi Jason is an 11MP (12MP) sensor that can record in 4K while the front facing camera is a 3MP sensor. The latter is probably a 4MP UltraPixel sensor like the one in the Mi 5. Another feature the Xiaomi Jason has is NFC support.

If this isn’t the Redmi Pro 2, then we don’t know what it is seeing as Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun has quelled rumors of a Mi 6c.

(Source)

