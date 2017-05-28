Japan Gets The 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ Emperor Edition In Three Colors But At An Insane Price

Last week Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in China. Just like Samsung’s home country, China also gets the Emperor Edition of the S8+ which has 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Now Samsung is including Japan in its list of countries that gets the Galaxy S8+ Emperor Edition.

Images from a store in Japan reveals that the Galaxy S8+ Emperor Edition will sell for ¥119,800 (~$1076/7377 Yuan). Although its more expensive than the price in China (6988 Yuan), those in Japan get three color variants: Orchid Gray, Coral Blue and Midnight Black. Only Midnight Black is sold in China.

The Galaxy S8+ Emperor Edition has a 6.2” QHD+ Super AMOLED display. There is 6GB of RAM, 128GB ROM and a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. The rear camera is a Dual Pixel 12MP sensor and the front facing camera is an 8MP Autofocus sensor.

READ MORE: Samsung Patents a Camera Enabled Smartwatch and a Tablet with Rolling Screen

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner, water resistance, and a 3500mAh battery.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: