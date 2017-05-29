Upcoming Bezel-less Nubia Phone’s Rough Sketch Leaked

The Nubia Z17 flagship will be released in China on June 1 and ahead of the launch, Nubia again released a pre-launch teaser of the device showing it will have a borderless design. The extent of the lack of bezels is, however, still not entirely known.

We have seen a couple of leaked photos said to be those of the Z17 but we really don’t know which one is the real one exactly. Yet another one has appeared online, this time showing a device with very narrow bezels on all four sides. The image does look like a sketch but in reality, it isn’t. It is said to be an actual render of the device, maybe the real photo but the edges were blurred in order to mask the true view. But from what we could see, the Z17 has a higher screen to body ratio, even higher than the Galaxy S8 and even the Xiaomi Mi Mix.

The image shows the Z17 completely bezel-less on the two sides while the top and bottom edges have very narrow bezels. The top bezel should be just enough for the selfie camera and front ear receiver piece. On the other hand, there is still a front virtual home button marked by the trademark Nubia red ring. As much as this design looks stunning, we are not sure it is the real photo of the Z17. Guess we’ll find out about that in 3 days time.

Just to remind you that the Nubia Z17 comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and has been confirmed by its TENAA listing to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip backed by 6GB of RAM. There are talks of an 8GB version in the works also. The Z17 is also touted to be the first device to use Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging tech and would have a waterproof body among a host of other high-end features.

