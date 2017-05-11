ZTE Nubia Z17 AnTuTu Screenshot Reveals A Ridiculous 8GB of RAM Inside

Even when 6GB of RAM is just getting standard on flagship smartphones, it looks like ZTE’s subsidiary, Nubia, is all set to take things to another level with its upcoming Nubia Z17 flagship. The phone is said to come with all the bells and whistles of a 2017 flagship device, but what will reportedly make it special is the amount of RAM inside — a whopping 8GB of RAM!

According to the screenshots obtained by Forbes’ Ben Sin, which by the way is said to be from a reliable source in Shenzhen, the Nubia Z17 scores an impressive 180,049 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. That’s much higher than the already powerful Galaxy S8 with Snapdragon 835 inside. This score is actually not that surprising given that the phone is said to run on the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and along with it, there’s 8GB of RAM to make it the multi-tasking king (at least on paper).

Now note that the screenshots confirm the model number to be: NX563J, which unsurprisingly is the same model that showed up on TENAA today and on Geekbench a few days back. With so many sightings, there’s very little doubt that the Nubia Z17 flagship will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nubia seems to have done a good job with its dual camera setup on the Nubia Z17 Mini (our review here!), but with the Z17 flagship, the company is said to take the dual camera setup to the next level with the use of a 23MP + 12MP camera combination. Further, the phone is said to feature the latest version of Android 7.1.1. And yes, the Nubia Z17 flagship is said to continue the bezel-less design seen on its predecessor, the Nubia Z11.

Overall, with 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 and a powerful dual camera setup, the Nubia Z17 could turn out to be a formidable 2017 flagship giving high-end phones like the Galaxy S8 and Huawei P10 Plus a run for their money.

