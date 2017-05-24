Nubia Z17 Will Be World’s First Smartphone with Quick Charge 4.0

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Qualcomm announced its next-generation Quick Charge 4.0 around November last year, which it disclosed would come with the Snapdragon 835 chip. The Snapdragon 835 is already rolling, with the Samsung Galaxy S8, Xiaomi Mi 6 and Xperia XZ Premium packing the chip, but we are yet to see the QC 4.0 on any of these smartphones. This is perhaps due to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosion saga.

The Galaxy S8 only featured support for a 15W QC 2.0 fast charge, while the Mi 6 and Xperia XZ Premium come with support for 18W QC 3.0 fast charge support. That is about to change as Nubia has now teased that its upcoming flagship, the Z17 would feature the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. The Nubia Z17 is already confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 835 processor which makes it just the right candidate to feature support for QC 4.0. Nubia is reported to have revealed this via a Weibo post which, unfortunately, we could not locate. The post was accompanied by a poster which shows that the device would be launched on June 1, 2016.

As for the features, the QC 4.0 is not just faster, it’s designed to be more efficient and run cooler than prior generations. When compared to Quick Charge 3.0, Quick Charge 4 is up-to 20 percent faster, or 30 percent more efficient, while charging up to 5° C cooler. The fast charge is touted as capable of delivering up to 50% of charge in just 5 minutes.

