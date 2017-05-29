More Details on Moto E4: Gorilla Glass 3, NFC & July 17 Shipping Date

New details have surfaced online regarding the Moto E4 thanks to leakster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The info contains a full specification sheet of the phone, shipping date and Canadian price.

Motorola Moto E4: more detailed specs, Canada MSRP is 249,99 CAD, interesting to see NFC (certain markets) and GG3, supposedly ships July 17 pic.twitter.com/IOCddU3o6L — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 28, 2017

We have already covered the specification details in previous articles but the new addition is that the Moto E4 will have Gorilla Glass 3 protecting its 5-inch screen.

There is 2GB of RAM, 16GB ROM and a microSD card slot that takes up to 128GB cards. It will be powered by Mediatek’s MT6737M processor.

The rear camera on the Moto E4 is an 8MP sensor with LED flash. It has HDR and can shoot panorama images and record videos at 720p. For the front facing camera, you get a 5MP camera.

The Moto E4 has Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and NFC (market dependent). It will run Android 7.1.1 out of the box and will have a removable 2800mAh battery.

READ MORE: Motorola is So Sure Its Batteries Won’t Explode Like the Galaxy Note 7

According to Roland Quandt, the Moto E4 will likely ship on July 17. There is a possibility it will launch before then, so there’s 1.5 months before the device reaches customers. Price in Canada is CAD 249.99 (~$185) and that’s a bit pricey if you ask me. Those who don’t use NFC may go for the Moto G4 Play which has very similar specs and sells for CAD 202 on Amazon. The European price was already revealed as €150.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: