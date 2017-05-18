OnePlus 5 Name Confirmed, Camera to Be Developed with DxO Labs

We already knew it was going to be called the OnePlus 5. OnePlus is aware we know already, but since it has been dropping teasers for its new flagship, they’ve never called it by that name. Not until today.

In an official tweet via the company’s official twitter account earlier today, we finally see them address their next flagship as the OnePlus 5. And that is just half of the news.

We're proud to announce that we'll be working with @DxOLabs to improve the photography experience of the #OnePlus5. https://t.co/rccJWStjQi pic.twitter.com/TwQ3fCdblt — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 18, 2017

The tweet was actually to announce that OnePlus will be “working with DxO Labs to improve the photography experience of the OnePlus 5”. We actually wish they had used the phrase “camera performance” in place of photography experience so we can bicker about if that was a subtle hint that it would have a single rear camera. Anyway, the post still leaves us in the dark about the camera configuration though.

For those of you who do not know about DxO Labs, the company has been involved in the advancement of photography for over a decade. They are best known for the photography benchmark, DxOMark. As at this moment, the king of DxOMark is the HTC U 11 whose release ousted the former champion, the Google Pixel.

See this partnership between DxO Labs and OnePlus in the same light as Huawei’s partnership with Leica but instead of working with a camera manufacturing company, OnePlus is working with one that sets the standard for camera performance. Smart move OnePlus.

So what should we expect from OnePlus? Whether it comes with dual rear cameras or not, the OnePlus 5 will have an exceptional camera. It might not be the best but it should be able to hold its own against the best.

