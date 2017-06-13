Honor 9 Jingdong Reservations Almost Hitting 400,000 in Less Than 24 Hours

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei‘s elite Honor brand yesterday launched the Honor 9 flagship in China and immediately the device opened for reservation on Jingdong. Barely 2 hours after, the Honor 9 reservation is almost getting to 400,00, pegged at 365,066 as at the time we grabbed the screen shot from Jingdong. In a few minutes, the figure had reached 367,349.

Apart from Jingdong, the Honor 9 would also go on sale via Huawei Mall (Vmall), Lynx, Suning and on Amazon.cn but the data is just for Jingdong alone. What this implies is that the Honor 9 reservation may just be over 1 million presently. Thankfully, Huawei hinted that the Honor 9’s release was delayed in order for the company to increase the produced stock before its launch. So, even though the reservations may not translate into sales or demand but the figures show the demand would be high and there is just a good deal of stock to satisfy the demand. The Honor 9 is still expected to be sold out in seconds, though, when it goes on sale.

Read Also: The Honor 9 is Official: 3D Glass Back, Kirin 960, Hi-Fi Audio & Dual Cameras

As a reminder, the Huawei Honor 9 features a 5.15-inch 1080p display and is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 960 chip with 4GB /6GB RAM as well as 64GB /128GB storage versions. The device also packs a 3200mAh battery and a dual 20MP + 12MP camera similar to the Mate 9 and Huawei P10’s but without the Leica branding. Up front is an 8MP sensor. The Honor 9 comes in Sea Blue, Amber Gold, Black and Seagull Gray colours and starts at 2299 Yuan (∼$338).

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: