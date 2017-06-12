The Honor 9 is Official: 3D Glass Back, Kirin 960, Hi-Fi Audio & Dual Cameras

Almost year ago, Huawei released the Honor 8 to worldwide acclaim. It received positive reviews in the West for its combination of an impressive build quality, flagship performance and affordable price tag. Today, the Honor 8 gets a worth successor in form of the Honor 9

Honor 9 Design

The Honor 9 improves greatly on the design of its predecessor. It still maintains that beautiful mixture of metal and glass but its now curvier. Thanks to the 3D glass back that replaced the 2.5D glass on the Honor 8.

The reflective back makes a comeback on the Honor 9 too. The design became popular with the Honor 8 and has been adopted by Xiaomi fr the Mi 6 and by HTC for the U 11 this year. Though HTC takes it to another level and calls it Liquid Surface.

Honor 9 Specs

The Honor 9 has a 5.15-inch Full HD display. It is powered by the Kirin 960 and comes with 6GB of RAM and either 64B or 128GB of storage. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB model.

The rear mounted-fingerprint scanner has been moved to the front, doubling as a home button beneath the display. The Honor 9 also has a Hi-Fi audio chip tuned by Grammy Award winner, Rainer Mailard. Honor says listening to audio files is like listening to a live performance. There is NFC, an audio jack and a 3200mAh battery on board.

The phone runs Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 which is based on Android 7 and features a bunch of intelligent features such as resource allocation management and smart prediction.

Honor 9 Cameras

The Honor 9′ rear cameras are configured the same way as the Huawei P10 but lack the Leica branding. It is a combination of a 20MP monochrome sensor and a 12MP RGB sensor. The cameras have what is called hybrid zoom which lets you zoom in on objects and not lose details. There is a dual LED flash and a laser focus module right beside the cameras.

Honor says night shots will be superb thanks to the monochrome sensor that takes in more light. The Honor 9 will also be able to shoot images in portrait mode but not out of the box. The feature will come as a OTA update. The front camera is an 8MP f/2.0 sensor.

READ MORE: Huawei Unveils Y7 Prime with 4000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 435

Honor 9 Price and Availability

The Honor 9 will come in Sea Blue, Amber Gold, Black and a new Seagull Gray color. The 4GB RAM variant will be priced at ¥2299 (∼$338), the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM model will go for ¥2699 (∼$397), and the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM version will sell for ¥2999 (∼$441).

Pre-orders will start tomorrow and close on June 15 while official sale begins on June 16. Honor says the device will be available in sufficient quantities.

The 4GB version is already listed on Vmall and Honor says it will be available on Amazon.cn on July 11 and on the official Honor site and Suning on July 12.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: