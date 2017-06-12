Android 7.0 Nougat for OnePlus 2 Will Not be Released, Confirm OnePlus

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the previous month, OnePlus confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones would be upgraded to Android O. What about OnePlus 2 users? They are still using Marshmallow OS on their handsets. In the previous week, OnePlus customer support that OnePlus 2 will not be getting any major software updates which meant it won’t be getting Android Nougat update. Today, Android Authority has received confirmation from OnePlus that Android N will not be released to OnePlus 2.

OnePlus 2 was introduced in July 2015 which means it falls in the minimum 2-year time bracket that allow smartphones to receive the latest Android version. OnePlus had also promised on releasing Nougat update to OnePlus 2 users. Earlier this year, OnePlus 2 was spotted on Geekbench with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. This indicated that the company could be testing the Nougat OS before releasing it to OnePlus 2 users. However, fresh information suggests that OnePlus will not be releasing the Nougat update mainly because the handset is incapable of handling such an update. It seems that the company has fulfil its promise.

Read More: New OnePlus 5 Video Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse of Its Curves

OnePlus has said to the publication that its customer support team has been informing about not issuing Nougat update for OnePlus 2 for “a little while.” The Chinese firm further said to the publication that “when we built the OnePlus 2 we didn’t have the software infrastructure team in place we do now.” With no major software update coming to OnePlus 2, it appears that it has now become a dated device.

OnePlus 2 has a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is powered by Snapdragon 810 chipset and it came in two models, namely 3 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. A 13-megapixel snapper is sitting on its back whereas the front features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is packed with a 3,300mAh battery. The phone came preinstalled with Android 5.1 Lollipop and after some delay, it was upgraded to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Sadly, the Nougat update is not coming its way.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: