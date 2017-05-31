OnePlus CEO Confirms The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Will Get Android O

If you own the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C or either the Nexus 6P or Nexus 5X, then you should know you are eligible to sign up for the beta version of Google’s Android O. These are basically the confirmed devices that will get the update when a stable version is released. For the rest of us we have to wait for manufacturers to announce if we get the update or not.

OnePlus is probably the first to announce which phones will get updated to Android O. CEO, Pete Lau took to Twitter to announce that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will both be updated to Android O.

A lot of you have been asking, so I'm proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) May 31, 2017

So if you own either one of these two phones, be rest assured that the update will reach your phone. You shouldn’t expect a time frame for the update as Google hasn’t yet officially unveiled the OS. It still doesn’t have a name yet, although at the Google I/O event, there were packs of Oreo cookies available for the attendees to snack on.

This is probably a hint that it will be called Android Oreo. By now, everyone should know that the Android versions are named after sweet treats.

The OnePlus 3 was discontinued when the OnePlus 3 was released and OnePlus announced the same fate for the 3T last week. However, it promised that it will continue to provide software updates for both devices.

