ZTE Nubia Z17 Rumor Roundup: Expected Specs, Features, Price, Release, Availability

Nubia Z17 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017. Nubia, as a company, may not be as famous as Xiaomi or Huawei, but the brand is known to release some of the best-looking smartphones in the market. This is exactly why we are waiting for the Nubia Z17’s official release, which is tomorrow, i.e. June 1. Continuing the tradition, many of the features of the flagship are already known to us, thanks to the series of teasers released by the company. But we know quite a lot more than the information revealed by the teasers, thanks to benchmarking sites like AnTutu. So let’s take a look at the expected Nubia Z17 Specs, Price, Release and other details down below.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Design Rumors:

There are two major design renders circulating on the internet claiming to be the real Nubia Z17 design. One of the renders show off a curvier phone with dual curved display up front, curved corners and vertically arranged dual cameras at the back. Just below the camera setup lies the fingerprint sensor. There’s the traditional red Nubia circle on the capacitive home button as well.

The second render shows off the phone with an Honor 8-like design in blue. This render is not as curvier as the one above but comes with a bezel-less design, red home button, and a mirror-like design at the back that we first saw on the Honor 8. Now, we believe this one to be the real design, especially because the Nubia Z17 passed through TENAA and the design on the certification site seems to be very similar to this render. The dual cameras are arranged horizontally, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus and there’s a dual tone LED flash beside it. The fingerprint sensor lies near the center of the back and below it is the Nubia logo.

The first render confirmed a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, but we can’t see the top of the phone in the second renders, so we are unsure about the headphone jack’s existence.

Nubia Z17 Specs Rumors:

AnTutu and TENAA have always been the reliable sources of smartphone specs before its launch. The same applies for the Nubia Z17. The phone was spotted on AnTuTu, Geekbench as well as TENAA, confirming that it will feature the Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset inside. There will be a 5.5-inch bezel-less display and multiple memory variants like 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB ROM options. What makes this phone even more interesting is the recent reports about 8GB of RAM inside. This would make it one of the first smartphones (after ZenFone AR) in the market to feature such large RAM capacity. Although the added advantage of 8GB RAM inside a smartphone is a topic of debate, it sure would be a big deal for many tech enthusiasts.

As for the cameras, the Z17 is said to feature dual 12MP sensors at the back. TENAA wasn’t clear about the camera specs, but it showed a 23MP sensor (there could be a secondary 12MP sensor) at the back and a 16MP shooter up front. We’ll have to wait for official details to confirm these specs.

The phone should run on Android 7.1.1 with Nubia’s redesigned UI. Inside, there should be a modest 3100mAh battery. At least two color options are expected, Gold and Silver. Finally, the company has confirmed that the Z17 will be waterproof and dustproof, which is good news considering the Z11 wasn’t waterproof.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Price & Availability:

Nubia Z series has always been the premium lineup of the brand and naturally, it commands a premium price tag as well. We haven’t got any significant rumors about the Z17’s price tag, however, considering last year’s models were announced at 2499 yuan (~$366 for 4GB RAM variant) and 3499 Yuan (~$512 for 6GB RAM variant), this year, the price could go a bit higher. That’s what the trend has been lately, including with the Xiaomi Mi 6. And if there’s an 8GB RAM version, don’t expect it to be cheaper than $600.

The Nubia Z17 will be launched tomorrow and should be available for purchase the following week. Initially, the phone should be available only in China but may head to other markets like India after a couple of months.

Stay tuned to Gizmochina as well will be covering the Z17 launch tomorrow.

