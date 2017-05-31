This Leaked OnePlus 5 Poster Confirms June 15 Launch

On Monday, a screenshot of a leaked internal mail revealing the OnePlus 5 launch date surfaced online. The image mentioned June 15 as the launch date for the next flagship killer. Today, an official poster leaked online confirms the date and time of the launch.

The image was posted on Weibo by KJuma, a popular leakster on the micro-blogging platform. not only does it reveal the date as June 15, 2017, it also mentions the venue and time.

The launch will take place at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center (Spring Cocoon Gymnasium) at 3:00pm local time (7:00 AM GMT). This is the same venue Smartisan used for the launch of the Nut Pro last month.

Just below the date is a text that translates to “New Release” and below that is another bold text that translates to “Only fast, not broken”. We can’t make out the meaning of the second text as the intended meaning has been lost in translation. It might be a reference to its Dash Charge fast charge technology, the overall performance of the phone or it might mean something else entirely.

The OnePlus 5 has been confirmed to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It is expected to retain its 5.5-inch display and is rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and dual rear cameras. There are still a lot of unknowns about the device and we can’t wait for June 15 to be here.

