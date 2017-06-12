blackview giveaway

Xiaomi’s Second Quarter Shipments Show Improvement

NewsXiaomi

by Habeeb Onawole

Supply chain insider, Kevin King has revealed that Xiaomi’s shipment for the second quarter in 2017 has improved. Last quarter, the company had recorded 13 million units in smartphone shipments. According to Kevin, they are set to exceed 20 million this quarter.

Xiaomi Q2 Sales

The info was revealed via his weibo account @Kevin King’s Diary. The reason for the increase in sales is attributed to Xiaomi’s performance in India where its Redmi phones are doing very well and also the recent release of the Mi 6 in its home market.

Kevin King believes the increase in shipments will continue to rise as Xiaomi still has a number of “star products” hitting the market soon. Last year, Xiaomi suffered a decline in sales, causing it to drop in ranking in China. It is good to see things are getting better for them.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi 5 MIUI New Update Improves Fluidity & CPU Allocation

Xiaomi still has the Mi Note 3 and the second generation Mi MIX billed to launch this year. Those two are those that have been confirmed. However, there have been sightings of a new Redmi device and a Snapdragon 660 powered phone said to be a less powerful variant of the Mi 6.

(Source)

  • Zero

    For the 2nd half of the year Xiaomi will deliver:
    – Mi Note 3
    – Mi Mix 2
    – Mi 6C with their 2nd generation in house processor.
    – Redmi Note 5 with Helio P25 or P23? The Snapdragon 660 one will come next year.
    – Redmi 5 Prime with Snapdragon 660
    – Redmi 5 with Snapdragon 630
    – Redmi 5A with Snapdrsgon 435
    – Redmi Pro 2 with Snapdragon 660

    Only 8 new phones more before the next year

