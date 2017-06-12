Samsung Galaxy C10 Press Renders Finally Appear; Release Imminent

At the beginning of May, Chinese leakster mmddj_China had revealed that Samsung’s first smartphone featuring dual rear cameras will be the Galaxy C10 and the Galaxy Note 8. Since then, several details of the alleged Galaxy C10 have surfaced. In the past week, its key specs and pricing were revealed and today, its leaked press renders have surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy C10 Press Renders

The Galaxy C10 press renders that have surfaced shows that the phablet would be available in two color choices such as rose gold and black. The phablet appears to sport a metallic chassis with a vertically aligned dual camera module sitting on the back panel. A dual-LED flash is available on the right of the dual camera system.

The phone is rumored to feature a dedicated button for Bixby AI. This could be the button sitting on the right side of the Galaxy C10. The left features volume rockers and a Power key.

The top and bottom portions of the rear panel feature the antenna bands. The front side of the phone has a selfie camera sitting on the top bezel and a Home button that is most likely integrated with a fingerprint scanner is seen on its bottom bezel. The phablet sports narrow bezels on its left and right sides. A leaked video that had surfaced around two weeks ago matches with the press renders of the Galaxy C10.

Samsung Galaxy C10 Specifications, Pricing, Release Date

In the previous week, a South Korean publication had spilled the beans on the specifications and pricing of Galaxy C10. The upcoming phablet is said aimed towards China in order to resurrect Samsung’s market share in the country. It features a huge 6-inch screen that carries support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is driven by Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It would be featuring an internal storage of 64 GB. It includes a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

Samsung may also launch a Galaxy C10 Plus that will feature an 8 GB of RAM along with identical specs available on Galaxy C10. The Galaxy C10 is pegged to cost 3,499 Yuan (~$515) at launch. It speculated to launch either in this month or early in the third quarter of this year.

