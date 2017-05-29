Samsung Galaxy C10 360-Degree Video Reveals How Samsung’s First Dual Rear Camera Phone Appears

Samsung is rumored to be working on Galaxy C10 that is heavily speculated to launch as the first dual rear camera smartphone. The latest leak showing the 360-degree view of the front and rear sides of the phone to reveal its design and more importantly, the dual rear camera module.

Rumors were claiming that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ would be the first smartphones form the South Korean company to come with dual rear cameras. However, since they are equipped with single rear-facing cameras, the rumor mill started claiming that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 phablet would the company’s first phone to feature twin rear cameras. Multiple leaks confirm that the Galaxy C10 (or C10 Plus) that is pegged to release soon will be the company’s first smartphone to feature twin cameras on the back panel.

The above video that shows 360-degree view of the Samsung Galaxy C10 shows that vertically stacked double cameras on the rear side of the phone. It is equipped with a dual-LED flash on right, but the previous renders showed the flash sitting between the two camera sensors. The two keys present on the left side of the Galaxy C10 are for controlling volume and Power button. There is a dedicated Bixby AI button on the right edge of the phone.

The bottom side of the Galaxy C10 has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port and an external speaker. The phone is likely to feature a metal unibody chassis. The topside of the phone is barren. The front sides show presence a Home button that seems to be integrated with a fingerprint sensor.

Rumors have revealed that the Galaxy C10 would be featuring a 5.5-inch screen. Its dimensions are 152.5 x 74.8 x 7.68mm. It is expected to launch as a successor edition for Galaxy C9 Pro. it is speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM.

Samsung GALAXY C10 SM-C9100 Project drop.

Only GALAXY C10 Plus SM-C9150 now. — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) May 16, 2017

Earlier in this month, a Chinese leakster had claimed that Samsung had dropped the Galaxy C10 SM-C9100 project and it would be only launching the Galaxy C10 Plus SM-C9150. The following image of the Galaxy C10 Plus has been revealed by the same leakster.

There is no information available on the launch date of Galaxy C10, but it is speculated to get unveiled in the next month or early in Q3. It is expected to be coming in color choices like Pink, Rose Gold and Black.

