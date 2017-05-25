Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Front Panel Appears in a Leaked Video; Reveals Huge Infinity Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung is slated to announce the Galaxy Note 8 flagship phone in August or September this year. Hence, various leaksters are now working hard to reveal fresh information on the Samsung’s upcoming flagship phablet. A Chinese leakster has revealed a short video clip that shows the alleged front panel of the Galaxy Note 8.

He is the same leakster who accurately predicted that the Galaxy Note 8 will not be the first Samsung phone to feature dual rear cameras. He had stated that the Galaxy C10 would be releasing before Note 8 with dual rear cameras. Here is the video showing Galaxy Note 8’s front panel:

Samsung introduced Infinity Display on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones which offers a QHD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels along with an aspect ratio 18.5:9. The display occupies over 80 percent of the Galaxy S8’s front screen. The inclusion of Infinity Display on Galaxy S8 has resulted in super-slim top and bottom bezels.

The Galaxy Note 8’s front panel video shows that it will be also arriving with an Infinity Display. The front panel seems to have a cutout for selfie camera. However, the cutout for iris scanner is not visible. Previous prototypes and leaked schematic of Galaxy Note 8 have suggested that the top bezel features an iris scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S7 came with 5.1-inch screen and Galaxy S7 Edge has a 5.5-inch display. However, the Galaxy S8 has a larger screen of 5.8 inches and its larger sibling has a 6.2-inch display. This indicates that the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a larger screen than Galaxy S8+ and this has been confirmed (not officially) through other leaks that it will come with a 6.3-inch dual-edge curved display.

The Galaxy S8 duo have been criticized for the unfriendly positioning of its rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Hence, the Note 8’s fingerprint scanner is speculated to be placed under the front glass. Rumors suggest that it will be arriving in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 9810 chipset variants. Some of the other rumored specs of Note 8 include 6 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 3,600mAh battery with wireless charging support, IP68 certified chassis and S-Pen stylus.

