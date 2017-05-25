Planning To Buy The OnePlus 3T? Then Hurry Before It Completely Goes Out of Stock

The OnePlus 3 was already a stunner when it launched last year. No one was expecting another phone from the manufacturer until they announced the OnePlus 3T, and then ended production for the OnePlus 3.

The same thing seems to be happening again as the launch of the OnePlus 5 draws nearer. A tweet via the official account says the OnePlus 3T will soon be out of stock and from the way it sounds, it is going to be permanent.

Almost out of stock! Don't miss your last chance to buy the #OnePlus3T. https://t.co/BYzRM6Z7Y5 pic.twitter.com/RUdcOufXO8 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 25, 2017

In a post about the announcement, OnePlus says both the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 will continue to receive support updates. So fret not, if you own either of the two phones.

READ MORE: Did OnePlus Just Tease The Colors of The OnePlus 5?

If you are interested in purchasing one, head to the OnePlus website here and grab a unit. It starts at $439 for the 64GB version and is available in gunmetal grey and soft gold.

However, you can save $40 if you buy it from our official store, Giztop. It sells for $399 for the 64GB version and ships worldwide. Do note that it is the China version (running Oxygen OS with OTA updates) and it only supports FDD-LTE bands 1, 3, 5, 7, & 8.

The OnePlus 3T packs a 5.5-inch optic-AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and a 16MP camera on both sides. There is a Snapdragon 821 processor powering it and a 3400mAh battery with one of the fastest charging speeds in the worlddd called Dash Charge. It has a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, an audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

(Sources: 1, 2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: