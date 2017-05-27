Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) Reviews Appear Before Official Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Rumors of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J3 (2017) have been swirling since several months. Their leaked specs and renders have already surfaced, but the three Galaxy J (2017) handsets are yet to get officially unveiled by Samsung. The existence of these phones was confirmed when the names of all 3 of them were found in the list of compatible devices for a Samsung app. Now, the Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) have appeared in short video reviews that have surfaced from Russia.

Both the videos are in Russian language and there are no subtitles available. The Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) can be seen sporting metallic bodies. Both phones have similar design as they feature unique looking antenna bands on the rear side. Also, they are equipped with front-mounted fingerprint readers.

Read More: Samsung Patents a Camera Enabled Smartwatch and a Tablet with Rolling Screen

The topside of the Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) are barren and their bottom features a microUSB port and 3.5mm audio jack. Their right-side features volume up and down buttons, and dedicated slots for microSD card and SIM card. The Power button is on the left side. The Galaxy J7 (2017) review shows that the phone will be coming in color choices Pink, Gold, Black and Light Blue. The Galaxy J5 (2017) is also expected to come in these color variants.

As shown in the review video of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), it is powered by Exynos 7870 chipset that features a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM. It will be coming an inbuilt storage of 16 GB. It is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full HD resolution support Super AMOLED screen. The 13-megapxiel cameras sitting at the front as well as at the back are coupled with LED flashes. It includes a 3,600mAh battery.

In the above video, the reviewer reveals that the Galaxy J5 (2017)’s 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display supports HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. It is fueled by Exynos 7570 chipset and 2 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 16 GB. The front and rear sides of the Galaxy J5 (2017) are equipped with LED enabled 13-megapixel cameras. It features a 3,000mAh battery.

(source 1, 2 |via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: