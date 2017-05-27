Hafury Mix Will Launch in June With A $60 Price Tag, Will Bring Android Nougat

Earlier this year, Cubot announced it’s new subsidiary Hafury. The new company already has a phone under its belt, the Hafury Umax and is planning to launch a second called the Hafury Mix.

Full specification details of the Hafury Mix have been sent to us and with its price tag said to be about $60, you may find it hard getting a better alternative.

The Hafury Mix will sport a 5.0-inch 2.5D HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB storage. A MeidaTek MT6580 processor clocked at 1.3GHz will be on board along with a 2600mAh removable battery.

For optics, the Hafury Mix will sport a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front facing camera with soft light. It will also run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and have dual SIM slots. The Mix also supports microSD cards up 32GB. There is however no support for LTE networks.

It is slated for a June launch and will be available in black and gold. More info about the phone is available here.

