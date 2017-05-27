Real Images of Leagoo M5 Edge Surface, Will Launch in June With A 5.0-Inch Dual Curved Display

At the Global Sources Electronics Show last month, Leagoo announced it’s new phone, the M5 Edge. We got to learn of all the details especially its 3D Edgeless display which Leagoo says has an 80% screen-to-body ratio. However, we didn’t get to see a live image of the device.

Thanks to Twitter user @jorkerlee who posted real images of the device, we now have a good idea of what to expect when it launches.

The Leagoo M5 Edge has a dual-curved HD display. Although Leagoo said the phone will be available in Champagne Gold and Obsidian Black, the unit in the image is silver.

The front of the phone looks nice but the lower bezel is pretty huge, leading us to doubt the 80% screen-to-body ratio. The dimensions on the official website states that the phone measures 140 × 68.3 × 8.5mm. So we decided to do the math and came up with 72% instead. That’s a significant difference and we hope Leagoo clears the air on that.

We think the front bezels could have just been made smaller since the fingerprint scanner is positioned at the back and the battery is just 2000mAh.

The M5 Edge has a 13MP rear camera with a slight hump. Right below it is the LED flash and the fingerprint scanner. There are also holes drilled at the bottom for the speaker. The front camera is an 8MP 77.9° wide-angle camera.

READ MORE: Leagoo M7 Dual-Camera Powered Global Pre-order: Free Gifts With Discount

The Leagoo M5 Edge is powered by a MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is microSD card support and dual SIM slots. It runs Leagoo’s Freeme OS 6.0 which is based on Android Marshmallow. Official launch is said to be next month but there is still no specific date yet.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: