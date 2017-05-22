Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Refreshing New Design in Pink, Gold, Black, Light Blue Color Variants Revealed in Press Renders

Roland Quandt, who has a consistent record of revealing leaked information on upcoming smartphones has revealed all the color variants of the Galaxy J7 (2017). It suggests that compared to the predecessor Samsung Galaxy J7 models, the upcoming 2017 edition is going to arrive with a refreshed design.

The press renders of the Galaxy J7 (2017) shows that the smartphone has a uniquely design u-shaped antenna bands on the upper and lower portions of its back panel. The leakster has revealed that the smartphone would be arriving in four color options such as Pink, Gold, Black and Light Blue. The phone seems to feature full metallic chassis. Here are all the color variants of the Galaxy J7 (2017):

The frontside of the Galaxy J7 (2017) has slim bezels on the left and right sides of the screen. Below the display is the physical Home button that features a physical Home button. The top bezel houses the earpiece, a selfie camera and its LED flash. The right side of the phone has a Power key whereas the left side features volume up and down keys. The left side also features a microSD card slot and a dual-SIM slot.

The specifications of the Galaxy J7 (2017) have already appeared on GFXBench. It revealed that the phone would be coming with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display that will support full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The phone is fueled by Exynos 7870 chipset that features an octa-core processor working at 1.5 GHz. The SoC is accompanied by Mali-T830 graphics and 3 GB of RAM. The internal storage of the Galaxy J7 (2017) is 16 GB.

The rear side of the phone features a single LED enabled 13-megapixel camera and the frontside also has a 13-megapixel shooter that features its own LED flash. The phone will arrive preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat. It is packed with a 3,600mAh battery. It will also come enabled with connectivity features like Cat. 6 LTE modem, VoLTE and VoWiFi.

The Galaxy J7V was recently released in the U.S. by Samsung. However, the leaked renders that we see here in this post belongs to the actual 2017 edition of the Galaxy J7. Speculations have it that it will be announced in the next month with a price tag of €339 ($370).

