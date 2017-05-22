Exclusive Photos Shows The Dual Camera Power of The Gionee S10 and All Color Variants

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Gionee S10 is a set to make a statement with its quad cameras when it launches a few days from now. Not the first smartphone to have dual cameras on both sides but it might be the one that ends up in your pocket judging from these camera samples we got our hands on.

The Gionee S10 will feature a 5.5-inch FHD screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its rear cameras include a 16MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. Gionee says both the front and rear dual cameras will be able to take professional level portrait mode images with real time depth of field thanks to the ISP present in the phone.

The front facing cameras is a combination of a 20MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. We presume the 8MP sensor is a wide-angle lens. The rest of the specs includes a 3450mAh battery and a 2.5GHz octa-core Mediatek processor.

We have also gotten official images of the Gionee S10 in the five colors it will launch in. Buyers will be able to choose from silver, green, red, blue, and black.

What do you think of the camera performance of the Gionee S10?

