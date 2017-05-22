Nokia 3310 China Release Imminent As It Passes TENAA

HMD Global Oy’s remodelled Nokia 3310 was first announced back in March as a redesigned version of the rugged, iconic feature phone. The device has already gone up for sale in some parts of Europe and the reception has been awesome. Nokia is yet to release the phone in China but it seems it is just a matter of time before it does. The Nokia 3310 has now been certified by China’s Telecommunications regulatory agency (TENAA).

The Nokia 3310’s TENAA appearance shows the device was manufactured by HMD Global Oy with model number TA-1030. The photos of the feature phone captured from all angles are also attached. There aren’t many details about the specs listed but the device is detailed as supporting GPRS function, dual SIM and dual Standby. The document also shows the Nokia budget phone isn’t manufactured in China but Vietnam.

Read More: Fake Nokia 3310 Pops Up in China, Buyers Beware

We already know the Nokia 3310 is a 2G phone which comes with a 2.4-inch curved window screen with an entire dimension of 115.6 x 51 x 12.8mm. Other specs include a 2MP rear camera with LED flash, 16MB storage expandable up to 32GB, Bluetooth 3.0, Nokia Series 30+ operating system, 2G GSM connectivity, FM Radio, MP3 Player, 3.5mm headphone jack, a 1200mAh battery and MicroUSB 2.0. The device is available in four color options — Warm Red and Yellow with glossy texture and Grey and Dark Blue with Matte finish. The Nokia 3310 is presently on sales in some regions for €49 (~$52).

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: