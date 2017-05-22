Nokia 9 Gets Benchmarked as HMD Global TA-1004, Sports Snapdragon 835 and Insane Multi-Core Score

A new smartphone from HMD Global was benchmarked earlier today on Geekbench. Listed as the HMD Global TA-1004, we want to believe it is the Nokia 9 seeing as its powered by a MSM8998 chipset a.k.a Snapdragon 835.

The results are insane as it puts the Nokia 9 firmly at the top of Snapdragon 835 powered phones. For its multi-core test, it records a total of 7770 points, crowning it king of the multi-core list. For its single-core test, it records 2255 points, coming in below the iPhone 7 Plus.

The benchmark results also shows the Nokia 9 has 4GB of RAM and runs Android 7.1.1.

The Nokia 9 leaked in a promo video last week which contained another unreleased Nokia phone, the Nokia 3, and the Nokia 5. That was our first glimpse at the dual rear cameras until a set of original photos surfaced over the weekend.

The Nokia 9 is going to be expensive, there is no doubt about that. Nokia phones have never really been cheap but you’ll be sure to get your money’s worth from it.

Now that we have seen the Nokia 9 appear in flesh albeit in a case and show up on Geekbench, let’s hope the next reveal is on TENAA and then we can look forward to a launch date.

