Samsung Galaxy C10 Price Surface Along with Specifications

Samsung introduced the Galaxy C series of smartphones for Chinese audience to rival with other smartphones in China. However, its market share has been consistently dropping in the country. Now, Samsung is getting ready to introduce a new Galaxy C series phone, the Galaxy C10. It will be the company’s first smartphone to sport dual rear cameras. It China, it will be soon entering a fierce battle with various mid-range phones that come with dual rear cameras. Today, its leaked specs and pricing have surfaced.

Information that have appeared on South Korean publications have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy C10 will be equipped with a massive 6-inch display that will probably support full HD resolution. Also, it will be the first Samsung phone to be powered by the newly unveiled Snapdragon 660 chipset. \The SoC will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM and it will be packed with a massive 4,000mAh battery. As leaked images have revealed, the Galaxy C10 would be sporting a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is speculated to come in two storage choices of 64 GB and 128 GB. It is rumored to be priced at 3,499 Yuan (~$514). This seems to be the price of the starting model of Galaxy C10. Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy C10 Plus smartphone that will be arriving with identical specs that are present on Galaxy C10. However, reports suggest that the only major distinguishing factor on Galaxy C10 Plus will be that it will be packed with 8 GB of RAM.

There is no information available on the launch date of Samsung Galaxy C10. However, previous rumors have revealed that it is slated to get announced in the third quarter of this year. Will Galaxy C10 be able to resurrect the decreasing market share of Samsung in China? We hope that Samsung’s first dual rear camera phone receives good reception in China.

(source)

