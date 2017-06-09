OnePlus 5 Hits GeekBench, Confirms 8GB RAM Version!

Not so long after we saw the Nubia Z17 flagship with an 8GB RAM version, seems we will be seeing another 8GB RAM-packing smartphone from a Chinese OEM soon. A Geekbench database listing has revealed the OnePlus 5 flagship details, thus confirming some of the key features.

You guessed right, the OnePlus 5 has just been benchmarked and while the result isn’t any much spectacularly different from the ones posted by other Snapdragon 835 chip as it polled a total of 6562 points in the multi-core and 1917 points on the single-core tests. However, what is spectacular about the listing is that the OnePlus 5 model that ran through Geekbench features 8GB of RAM. This sort of confirms rumours that the OP5 would have an 8GB RAM version while the base model would have 6GB of RAM.

Indeed the OnePlus 5 which was listed as OnePlus A5000 also features an octa-core Qualcomm chip clocked at 1.90GHz which is the Snapdragon 835 chip. That is as much as we can grab from the Geekbench listing but it adds up to earlier leaks such as a dual camera setup, 64GB and 128GB storage versions and others. We’ll get to know the entire details when it is launched on June 20.

