Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Blue Coral Spotted; Rumored to Launch at August End

A new leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 showing off itself in Blue Coral color has appeared. It appears to be the same Blue Coral edition that Samsung had introduced with Galaxy Note 7.

Critics and users of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have stated that the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that is placed on the left side of the camera is not user-friendly. It is said that Samsung wanted to place the fingerprint scanner under the display of the Galaxy S8, but since it could not be time, the company ended up placing it on the backside of the phone.

The freshly leaked render of the Galaxy Note 8 shows that the fingerprint scanner is not present on its backside. This indicates that Samsung may have probably resolve the issue and the Note 8 may feature the fingerprint sensor under its screen.

The dual camera setup which is pegged to be one of the USPs of the Galaxy Note 8 can be seen on the back panel. It is designed in a vertical manner and below it is the alleged heart rate sensor and a LED flash. Apart from the missing fingerprint reader from the back, the overall design of the phablet seems to resemble the Galaxy S8 duo. The left side of the Note 8 seems to feature the volume buttons and the Power key. A dedicated Bixby AI button can be seen on the right edge of the phablet.

The Blue Coral variant was a very popular color option for Galaxy Note 7. After the phablet’s premature death, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S7 Edge with the same color. Fresh leaks suggest that Samsung would be introducing the Blue Coral option for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Speculations have it that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming with a 6.3-inch display that will support an aspect ratio of 9:18.5

According to a Korean publication, Samsung may announce the Galaxy Note 8 in late August which means that it will be launching ahead of iPhone 8 that is pegged get unveiled in September. Other rumors have stated the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced a day or two before the IFA 2017 event that is scheduled to start from Sept. 1.

