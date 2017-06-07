Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Coral Blue Edition Launching Soon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are already generating good revenue and the company wants to drive more sales by introducing a new blue color variant. A leaked image of the blue edition of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been revealed by the well-known leakster, Evan Blass. This blue color variant would be probably introduced as Blue Coral.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are available in color choices such as Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver in the U.S. Blass also only revealed the image of the upcoming Coral Blue variant of Galaxy S8 duo but he is not shared any information on their release timeframe. Moreover, there is no information on which carriers and retailers in the country would be selling the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It is likely that the new color variant will be available for purchase through Samsung’s official website.

The Blue Coral variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was very popular, but the phablet ended with a premature death because of its faulty battery. Later, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy S7 Edge in Blue Coral option. When Samsung had introduced the Galaxy S8 duo in the U.S., it had revealed five color options such as Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold and Coral Blue. Out of these, the last two color variants are yet to be available in the U.S.

Now that the alleged Blue Coral (with a slightly dark shade) variant has been spotted, it seems that the Maple Gold edition would also surface in the near future. The Coral Blue model for Galaxy S8 duo is unlikely to cost higher than the other color options.

in the last week of May, Samsung’ Taiwanese website had revealed that Taiwanese customers would be getting the Galaxy S8 in colors Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey and Quicksand Gold. This shows that Samsung is probably using market-specific strategy to sell the color variants of Galaxy S8 and S8+. In China, Samsung is selling heavily customized version of Galaxy S8 and S8+.

