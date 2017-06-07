Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J3 (2017) are Official; Specs, Price and Availability

Samsung has listed the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) on the official site of the company in the Netherlands. The website contains the European launch timeframes of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Specs, Price, Availability

The most expensive among the three Galaxy J (2017) phones is the Galaxy J7 (2017). It has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display that offers a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is also driven by the 1.6 GHz quad-core processor present inside the Exynos 7870 chipset. It features 3 GB of RAM and has a native storage of 16 GB. It also features a microSD card slot and supports dual-SIM. A front-facing fingerprint scanner is also available on it.

Like the Galaxy J5 (2017), the J7 (2017) has a 13-megapixel camera at the rear and another 13-megapixel camera at the front. It is driven by 3,600mAh battery. In Europe, it is expected to be available with a pricing of €339 (~$382) in July.

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Specs, Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017 has a 5.2-inch AMOLED screen that also supports a HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. The Exynos 7870 SoC featuring a quad-core processor that works at 1.6 GHz and 2 GB powers the smartphone. It has an inbuilt storage of 16 GB and carries support for microSD card and dual-SIM. It features a front-mounted fingerprint reader.

It has 13-megapixel cameras at the front as well as back. It receives power from a 3,000mAh battery. The Galaxy J5 (2017) would be available for buying in Europe later this month (probably on June 22) with a pricing of €279 (~$315)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Specs, Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) is the lowest powered and cheapest phone among the 2017 Galaxy J series smartphones. It features a 5-inch TFT screen that supports an HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. It is driven by Exynos 7570 chipset that includes a quad-core processor that clocks at 1.4 GHz and 2 GB of RAM. The internal storage of the phone is 16 GB. It also features a microSD card and carries dual-SIM support

Its main camera is of 13-megapixel and its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. A 2,400mAh battery is packed inside the Galaxy J3 (2017). Even though it’s a low range phone it sports a metallic body. It will be available for purchase in August with a pricing of €219 (~$245). This phone is also available through AT&T in the U.S. since the past weeks.

All the three Samsung Galaxy J (2017) smartphones feature metallic chassis and are running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Other markets are also expected to receive the new Galaxy J phones in the coming months.

