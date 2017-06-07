OnePlus 5 Actual Image Appears Ahead of June 20 Launch Date

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It has been officially confirmed by OnePlus that the OnePlus 5 would be unwrapped on June 20. Android Police has revealed an actual image of the OnePlus 5 flagship. It claims that it that a second source has also confirmed that the image is accurate. This means that all the leaked renders of the OnePlus that have surfaced in the past are fake. Interestingly, the image shared by the publication is almost same as the render that we posted few hours ago.

The above image reveals quite a few things about the upcoming OnePlus flagship. It confirms that OnePlus 5 will arrive with a dual rear camera setup. A laser sensor and a LED flash seems to be present on the right side of the dual camera module. The dedicated mute switch as well as the volume buttons can be also clearly seen on the left side of the OnePlus 5. The Power key is present on its right. A selfie camera is available on the left side of the earpiece on the front panel of OnePlus 5.

The Chinese firm has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 would be fueled by Snapdragon 835 chipset. Several rumors have consistently hinted that the OnePlus 5 would be coming with dual rear cameras. This seems probable because other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, LeEco, and more have all released dual rear camera phones.

A leaked image of the retail box of OnePlus 5 was also spotted with the text that rear “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” Also, some photos shots that were reportedly taken using OnePlus 5 had surfaced recently. A black and white image among those photos suggested that OnePlus 5 may feature twin rear cameras and one of its lenses would be able to shoot monochrome images. A monochrome sensor in dual camera setup helps in determining lighting conditions in a better way. It indicates it will be able to shoot impressive photos in low light conditions. Rumors have it that the other lens will be able to shoot wide angle images.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming flagship killer from OnePlus has a pair of 16-megapixel f/1.8 aperture lenses. OnePlus has confirmed it is in works with DxOLabs to ensure that OnePlus 5 will be able to deliver stellar photography experience.

