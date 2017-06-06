OnePlus Shows the Efficiency of its Global Customer Support Before OnePlus 5’s Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus is known for releasing stellar flagship smartphones with affordable pricing. However, the one department that the company needs to improve is customer service. In order to ensure that the customers are provided with the best customer service, it has released a new video that reveals how the company has improved its customer service department and how important is aftersales service for the company.

The video with the title “OnePlus – A Closer Look at the Customer Service” states that the company started in 2013 with 5 people in its customer care department and now it has more than 500 employees for customer support. The customer care team of OnePlus is reachable through various channels such as phone, live chat, social media and forum. Apart from repair centers in the U.S. and Europe, the Chinese firms has numerous local support teams and repair centers across the globe. The video also talks about the different steps involved in dealing with the problems of the customer. Here is the video:

The video has been released just before the impending launch of OnePlus 5 flagship phone. This indicates that the company wants its customers to know that what sort efforts it is making to overcome its weakness. OnePlus has been consistently releasing teasers on its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5. The video seems to be one of the strategies to build the hype around the OnePlus 5 that is pegged to launch this month.

The Chinese firm has already confirmed that the Snapdragon 835 will be present under the hood of OnePlus 5. Rumors have revealed that the OnePlus 5 would be coming with dual rear cameras. And OnePlus has also confirmed that it is working with DxOLabs (best known for DxOMark benchmarking platform for cameras) to deliver the best photography experience on OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a thinner chassis than the predecessor models. It is rumored to come with a 5.5-inch FHD screen. It is expected to be available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options along with 6 GB RAM of RAM.

OnePlus is still silent on the launch date of OnePlus 5. Speculations hint that it may launch on June 15 and there are other rumors that it may get unveiled later in this month. It is expected to arrive with a costlier price tag than its predecessor.

