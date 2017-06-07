Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Protective Case Leaks Suggesting it Actually Exists

When Xiaomi took the wrap off its Mi 6 flagship, the Mi 6 Plus was expected to be announced along with it but we didn’t see that. Instead, industry analyst Pan Jiutang came out to reveal that the Mi 6 Plus has been postponed due to the huge market feedback generated by the Galaxy S8 and its resultant effect on the Snapdragon 835 availability.

There were also rumors that the Mi 6 Plus has been cancelled but looks like that may not be the case. Once again, a protective case for the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus soon after all as a protective case has leaked showing us the likely design of the Mi 6 sibling. The Mi 6 Plus is expected to have a larger size than the Mi 6 which features a 5.15-inch display. The Mi 6 Plus is said to have the same display size as the Mi 5S Plus which comes with 5.7-inch display. From the leaked protective casing, it could be seen that the device would pack a dual camera setup just like the Mi 6 but there seems to be a change in the position of the LED flash. This time around, the LED flash is located in located on the right side of the dual cameras.

The leaked protective case also reveals the Mi 6 Plus will join the Mi 6 in not having a 3.5mm audio jack. Since the Mi 6 Plus comes with a large display size, the battery will likely be a larger 4,500mAh battery. Earlier rumours had tipped the Mi 6 Plus to come with 6GB of RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage versions, Sony IMX362 12MP main camera while there will be an 8MP front camera (Ultrapixel). The device may likely use the same 18W fast charger which was certified by China’s 3C. However, we still don’t know when Xiaomi will officially unveil this model since the Mi Max 2 with an almost similar size just went official.

(source)

