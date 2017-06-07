Blackview Launches BV8000 Pro, P6, BV4000 and A7 (hands-on)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview is known for producing all sorts of budget smartphones and they recently held an event in Prague, the Czech Republic. The company showed their sales figures, talked about their marketing strategy and their vision towards budget smartphone industry. In addition, they unveiled 4 new smartphones BV8000 Pro, P6, BV4000 and A7.

About Blackview: the company was established in 2013 in Shenzen, China. As of now, their phones are sold in 128 countries and the company has more than 300 employees.

BV8000 Pro, P6, BV4000 and A7 hands-on video:

Blackview BV8000 Pro hands-on:

The phone has a familiar rugged smartphone design we’ve seen from Blackview. In fact, this is a successor to a quite popular BV7000 Pro model we have reviewed quite some time ago.

In terms of the looks, the BV80000 Pro follows a familiar design language. It is obvious that the BV8000 Pro is a rugged phone since it is thick and heavy but I have to say this is one of the best-designed rugged smartphones.

The phone has the IP-68 rating meaning that it is water and dust resistant. Also, the rugged body assures that the phone will survive a few accidental drops. It is great that the ports are not covered by any flaps despite water-resistant properties of the phone.

The phone has a 5” 1080p display, which, at the first glance, is sharp, bright and vibrant. Also, it is covered with the Gorilla Glass 3. It is great that we have the LED notification light and nicely backlit capacitive keys.

I really love that industrial look of the metal-made sides of the phone, where you can also find nice and tactile buttons. There is another programmable button and you can customize the button in a lot of different ways.

As for optics, there is a 16MP Samsung S5K3P3 camera with PDAF and 8MP Samsung 4H8 front camera.

When it comes to hardware, the Blackview BV8000 Pro is one of the most powerful budget rugged phones out there. The phone will ship with an octa-core MTK6757 chip (2.3GHz), 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Other key specs include a 4180 mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Smart NXP audio chip and Android 7.0 out of the box.

There will also be a Lite version of the phone that 3GB of RAM and possibly a lower amount of storage.

The BV8000 Pro will retail for $249.99 and it should be available for purchase soon.

Blackview P6 hands-on:

The Blackview P6 is aimed at business people since it has a hardware level encryption for extra security.

As far as design goes, it is made of metal and glass and it feels quite nice in the hand. What is the most exciting thing, however, a humongous 6380mAh battery considering the fact that the phone is just 9.3mm thick.

As far as the main specs go, we have a 5.5″ in-cell AMOLED display with 2.5D glass, octa-core Mediatek Helio P20 (MT6755) processor clocked at 2.5 GHz, 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

When it comes to optics, we have an 8MP front-facing camera as well as a 13MP+13MP dual rear camera. Finally, Android 7.0 Nougat is running the show.

The price and availability are not yet confirmed.

Blackview BV4000 hands-on:

The BV4000 is a budget-oriented rugged smartphone that preserves features of the rugged smartphone like IP68 rating.

In addition, it is quite a compact phone since it has a 4.7″ 720p display.

As far as hardware goes, it runs on a good old MT6580A chip that is coupled with 1GB RAM and just 8GB of expandable storage.

When it comes to cameras, the phone has a 2MP front-facing shooter and 8MP Sony IMX239 camera on the back. Other key specs include a huge 4000 mAh battery and Android 7.0.

There will also be a more powerful BV4000 Pro model that will have an MT6737 chip and 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of expandable storage.

The price and availability are not yet confirmed.

Blackview A7/A7 Pro hands-on:

Finally, the Blackview A7 and A7 Pro was announced at the event and these are the cheapest out of the pack. The phone has a 5″ 720p display, a dual camera setup that consists of 5MP+0.3MP Samsung S5K4E2 shooters.

As for hardware, the device has an MT6580A chip, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage, and Android 7.0 running the show.

The price and availability are not yet confirmed.

Check out the even gallery:

