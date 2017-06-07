Moto E4 White & Gold Press Renders Appear as Launch Date Gets Close

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since the Motorola Moto C and Moto C Plus entry-level smartphones were unleashed recently, the rumor mill is speculating that 2017 editions of Moto E will also get unveiled soon. Today, the well-known leakster, Roland Quandt has revealed a new press render of the Moto E4 in White & Gold color.

As it can be seen in the image, the front bezels are white in color and the edges and the back panel are in gold. The rear shell shows the presence of the round-shaped camera module with LED flash. At the bottom of the rear panel is an external speaker. The upper and lower antenna bands can be also in the image.

The other two color variants such as Dark Blue and Space Gray that have appeared in the recent past come with black colored front panel. However, the white and gold combination model of Moto E4 has appeared for the first time. All the three color variants have the trademark batwing Motorola logo at the backside.

The Moto E4 specifications have also been revealed by the rumor mill. The budget phone will be coming with a 5-inch HD display and it will be fueled by MediaTek MT6737M chipset featuring a 1.3 GHz CPU and 2 GB of RAM. Its native storage will be 16 GB and it will be also featuring a microSD card slot.

Its rear camera is of 8-mgapixel and its selfie shooter is of 5-megapixel. It will be loaded with Android 71.1. Nougat OS and it will be deriving power from a 2,800mAh battery.

The Moto E4 will be unveiled alongside its larger sibling called Moto E4 Plus. It is expected to come with a 5.5-inch HD screen, MT6737M SoC, 3 GB RAM, 128 GB microSD card support, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a massive 5,000mAH removable battery.

Quandt’s tweet from previous month states that the Moto E4 would be shipping in Canada on July 17 with a pricing of CAD 249 (~$185). Previous rumors have claimed that it would be available in the Europe for €150 (~$169). The Moto E4 Plus is speculated to be priced at €190 (~$214) in Europe.

