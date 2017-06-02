Xiaomi’s Mysterious Budget Phone Appears in Leaked Photos; Could it be Xiaomi Redmi 5?

Xiaomi had unveiled the Redmi Note 4 in August 2016 and Redmi 4 in November 2016 in China. The Chinese firm is allegedly working on the successor of these phones. A couple of leaked images of a mysterious smartphone have surfaced. Speculations have it that these images could belong to the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 5.

The first clue of Redmi 5 was seen when a Xiaomi smartphone with model number MAE136 had appeared on TENAA in February this year. The alleged Redmi handset seen in black color in the leaked images seems to be featuring a 5-inch display with capacitive buttons below the screen. It appears that there is a front-facing LED flash for the selfie camera.

According to the source, the smartphone has a plastic chassis. Also, the phone is said to be running on Yun OS and it is powered by ARM processor with a clock speed of 2 GHz.There is no confirmation on whether the mysterious smartphone is Redmi 5 or any other budget phone.

According to TENAA listing, the MAE136 that is speculated as Redmi 5 features a 5-inch screen that offers a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It is powered by an unknown octa-core processor that works at 1.4 GHz. It includes 3 GB of RAM and inbuilt storage space of 32 GB. The phone supports up to 128 GB of microSD card. It is preloaded with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS.

The rear-facing camera of the phone is of 13-megapixel that is coupled a LED flash. Its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. The rear side also features a fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 139.24 x 69.94 x 8.65mm and its weight is 150 grams. It has a metallic body and its color variants are Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black and Dark Grey.

Since the smartphone shown in the leaked images does not feature a fingerprint scanner, it seems to be a low-budget smartphone. With Yun OS onboard, it seems that it will be only available in China.

