Xiaomi MIUI 9 Update May Arrive in July With Exciting New Features, Improvements

MIUI 9, the upcoming proprietary Android UI from Xiaomi is now speculated to be available from July. The new leak has not revealed the names of the Mi devices that will be receiving the MIUI 9 update. The MIUI 9 is not expected to bring visual changes but it is expected to bring some new features.

Xiaomi was speculated to make the split-screen mode available on MIUI 8. However, it is now expected to come with MIUI 9 on Android Nougat devices. The other feature that is expected to arrive with MIUI 9 update is picture-in-picture functionality. An email containing information on arrival of these features on MIUI 9 was sent by Xiaomi to its developer was leaked at the start of this month.

In the previous week, it was reported that Xiaomi has axed the SMS scheduling feature from MIUI 9 citing low number of SMS users. The company has allegedly claimed that by removing this feature, it can use its processing power for other functionalities.

A report that appeared at the end of the previous year revealed that Xiaomi would allow its users to delete system apps such as Calendar or Calculator in MIUI 9. The screen recorder feature was first seen in the MIUI 8 Developer Edition. This function is also expected to arrive with MIUI 9.

It goes without saying that the MIUI 9 will also arrive with some optimizations for better user experience. Also, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had also confirmed recently that MIUI 9 will be more stable, powerful and smoother.

Xiaomi has followed a trend of launching the new versions of MIUI in August. Going by the new information, the MIUI 9 may get announced in July and it may roll out to users starting from August. Xiaomi is expected to confirm on the Mi Devices that will be receiving it in July or August. However, a recent leak has revealed that MIUI 9 would arriving on devices like Mi 6, Mi 5c, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4, Mi 4C, Mi 4S, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, and also Mi Pad 3 tablet. The split-screen functionality is speculated to be first available only on Mi devices running on Nougat, but later it will be also brought to Mi devices with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

