ASUS ZenPad 3S 8.0, ZenPad 10 Z301MFL and Z301ML Tablets Unveiled at Computex 2017

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, ASUS had unveiled the ZenPad 3S 10 tablet. The 10-inch slate now has a new sibling as the Taiwanese company has introduced its smaller edition called ZenPad 3S 8.0 at the recent Computex 2017 event. The company has also launch two new variants of ZenPad 10 in a subdued manner. ASUS has not introduced any smartphone at the trade show.

The ZenPad 3S 8.0 (model number Z582KL) comes with a 7.9-inch screen that produces resolution of 1,536 x 2,048 pixels. The larger model is powered by Snapdragon 650 chipset. However, the smaller model is fueled by Snapdragon 652 SoC. The ZenPad 3S 8.0 has a 4 GB RAM model that will be coming in two storage sizes of 32 GB or 64 GB. A cheaper edition of the tablet will be also available with 3 GB RAM and the same storage options.

There is a 13-megapixel camera sitting on its rear side and the front panel features a selfie shooter of 5-megapixel. It is running on Android 7.1 Nougat. The thickness of the slate is 6.9mm and the device features an aluminum unibody. ASUS has not revealed any information on the pricing and availability of the ZenPad 3S 8.0.

The two new variations of the ZenPad 10 are Z301MFL and Z301ML. Both the 10-inch tablets have identical appearance and feature almost the specifications. The Z301MFL is a higher-end tablet with 10.1-inch screen that supports a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It is driven by MediaTek MT8735A SoC that features a 1.4GHz quad-core processor and Mali-T720MP2 graphics.

The ZenPad 10 Z301MFL will be available in model RAM and storage options such as 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage or 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Other specs include microSD card, Android 7.0 Nougat, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 3G and 4G data connectivity, dual speakers at front, 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel selfie snapper.

It measures 251.77 x 172.17 x 8.95mm and weighs 490 grams. It is expected to come with some accessories such as Bluetooth keyboard dock. It will be available in color choices like Royal blue, Pearl white and Quartz gray.

The ZenPad 10 Z301ML has a 10-inch display that offers a lower resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. A slower 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU from MediaTek MT8753W chipset powers this slate. All the other specs of this tablet as well as its measurement, weight and color variants are same as Z301MFL model. Like the above tablets, ASUS did not reveal any details on its pricing and availability of ZenPad 10 Z301ML.

