Honor 9 Design Details Leaked: Glass Body on A Metal Frame

Huawei recently revealed that it would hold an event on June 12 at the Shanghai Oriental Sports centre where the Honor brand is expected to release the Honor 9. The theme of the conference is beautiful and colorful and in that regard, the company had shared on Weibo a teaser a few days back which suggested that the Honor 9 would be launched in an array of beautiful colors.

Before now, we have gotten a few details of the Honor 9 and yet more are coming out. A Weibo user has now revealed that the Honor 9 would come with a glass body and a metal fuselage. The leaked details clearly show that the Honor model would be strikingly different from the Honor 8. The glass back is also expected to have some level of curvature

The Honor 9 is expected to pack a dual camera setup which had been revealed to be a 12MP + 20MP camera setup just like on the Mate 9 and Huawei P10, only that the camera won’t come with the Leica badge. The device’s appearance on TENAA also afforded us the opportunity to see its real photos and to get more detail of its specs. Te Honor 9 is expected to have two different models, one packing a 4GB RAM and another with 6GB of RAM. In terms of appearance, the Honor 9 comes with a 2.5D curved glass while the back is made with a curvier 3D glass design. It presents with a dimension of 147.3 × 70.9 × 7.45mm, weighing in at 155g.

Further, the Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch display with a resolution of 1980 x 1080p. The device is powered by an Octa-core 2.4GHz processor which is believed to be a Kirin 960 chip. The device comes with 64GB storage on both the 4GB and 6GB RAM models as no 128GB storage version is listed.The Honor phone is expected in six different attractive colors namely Gray, Yellow, Black, Silver, Blue and Purple. There are rumors of more color options such as Gold, Green and Pink joining the party as well.

(source)

