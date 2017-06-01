Huawei Teaser Confirms The Honor 9 Launches on June 12 Alongside The Honor Band 3

Huawei and Honor both released a number of products last week. There was the 6A smartphone, the Play Pad 2 tablet, A2 smartband and two routers from Honor. Huawei, on the other hand released three new MateBooks, the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus, a new sports band, a panoramic camera for phones, and a Bluetooth headset. In spite of all these launches, Honor has released a new poster announcing the launch of the Honor 9…….and another smartband.

Although the Honor 8 Pro is roughly two months old, Huawei is still going on with the Honor 9. The launch is scheduled for June 12 at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. The new flagship will retain the glass back and dual rear camera design of the Honor 8. However, the back glass is now a 3D curved glass.

Specifications that showed up on TENAA mentions a 5.15-inch 1080p display, Kirin 960 processor, and a 12MP + 20MP camera combo on the back. There will be a 4GB RAM model and a 6GB RAM version, both with 64GB of storage; and an 8MP camera up front.

The Honor 9 will feature a 3100mAh battery, dual SIM slot, have full network support, and run Android 7.0. Price is expected to start at ¥2299 ($335) for the 4GB version and ¥2599 (~$378) for the 6GB model. So far we have seen the Honor 9 appear in gold and bright yellow but there is a possibility there will be more colors.

Not much is known about the Honor Band 3 but it is rumored to be waterproof. So go on and mark your calendars.

