Get That Summer Body With The New Honor A2 Smartband

If you are trying to get into shape this summer and you want a fitness tracker that doesn’t break the bank, you should take a look at the new Honor A2 Smartband.

The Honor A2 is the successor to the Honor A1 released last year. Unlike the A1 that lacks a display, the Honor A2 has a 0.96-inches OLED display. The rest of the design has been kept the same way as that of the A1, though you should note that the new smartband is only available with rubber straps and in only four colors.

The Honor A2 boasts a couple of interesting features. It has a continuous heart rate monitor that is able to differentiate when you are performing a variety of exercises. There is a calorie counter that keeps track of calories burnt, and a pedometer that counts your steps and that can even tell when you are cycling.

The Honor A2 has a sedentary reminder, a sleep monitor, and will also provide notification alerts. There is also a find-my-phone feature for those moments when you can’t remember where you dropped your device.

The Honor A2 Smartband will pair to your android (4.4 and up) or iOS (8.0 and up) phone via Bluetooth 4.2. It has an IP67 rating and packs a 95mAh battery that should offer up to 9-days of battery life.

The Honor A2 Smartband will be available in red, white, black and yellow. It will go on sale on Vmall on June 9 but you can go on to pre-order if you wish. Price for the smartband is ¥199 ($30).

