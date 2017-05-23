Huawei Covers All The Bases With The MateBook E, MateBook X and MateBook D

These past week must have been pretty hectic for those working for either Huawei or its sub-brand Honor. Both companies scheduled today for the launch of a bunch of new products. While Honor announced the Honor 6A, the Honor Router X1 and Router X1 Plus, the Play Pad 2, and the A2 Smartband earlier today in China, Huawei unveiled the MateBook D, MateBook E, and MateBook X in Berlin a couple of hours ago.

MateBook E

The MateBook E is the real successor to last year’s model. It is the competitor to Microsoft’s Surface Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Book. The 2-in-1 race just got hotter.

The MateBook E is just 6.9mm thick and has a 12-inch 2K touch-screen display with a 160° viewing angle. There are two versions: one with a 7th Gen Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor and the other will have a Core i5-7Y54 processor. Both will have Intel’s HD Graphics 615. Memory configuration is either 4GB or 8GB, and SSD storage starts at 128GB and maxes out at 512GB.

The MateBook E has a new Folio keyboard with backlight and a hinge design that can be adjusted steplessly up to 160°. Huawei has partnered with Dolby to provide the new Matebook with custom-designed speakers. Dubbed Dolby Audio Premium, Huawei says you should expect cinema-level audio quality when in use.

The MateBook E has a 33.7Wh battery (4430mAh battery) that should last for up to 9 hours when watching a movie. For security, the matebook has a fingerprint scanner with a security chip on the side.

There is no pricing detail yet but the MateBook E will be available in titanium grey and champagne gold. The matebook will come with a keyboard but you can pick up the MatePen which has support for 2048 levels of pressure or throw in a bluetooth mouse

MateBook D

The MateBook D is a typical clamshell laptop with a borderless 15.6-inch 1080p display with 6.9mm bezels. Weighing 1.9kg and measuring 16.9mm thick, the MateBook D is powered by a 7th gen Core i5 7200U processor or Core i7 7500U processor. The GPU is an Intel HD Graphics 620 on the Core i5 model and a NVIDIA GeForce 940MX on the Core i7.

RAM starts at 4GB and can be configured to up to 16GB while storage options is 128GB/512GB for SSD and 500GB/1TB for HDD. Huawei says the 43.3Wh (3800mAh) battery should provide 10 hours of web browsing. There are two full size USB ports, a HDMI port, and an audio jack on the left and another USB port on the right.

The MateBook D has Dolby Atmos and will ship with Windows 10 Home. It will be available in champagne gold, space grey, and aurora blue. Pricing and release date are undisclosed.

MateBook X

Smaller than an A4 paper. It is that simple. The 13-inch MateBook X is for those who want a traditional laptop but one that has got style. Just because it is small doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack a punch.

The MateBook X has the slimmest bezels on any notebook. Its display has a 2K resolution and is protected by gorilla glass and its fingerprint scanner is built right into the power button. What’s more, it is 12.5mm thick.

It is available with the same CPU configuration as the MateBook D and you can have it with either 4GB RAM paired with 256GB SSD or 8GB RAM paired with a 512GB SSD.

Since the MateBook X has a fanless design, Huawei says it uses space cooling technology to keep it cool. The notebook contain MEPCM (micro-encapsulated phase change material) that melt and solidify at certain temperatures allowing it to dissipate heat and cool the system when necessary.

There is a 41.4 Wh (5449mAh) battery in the notebook that should last up to 10 hours for web browsing and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

The MateBook X will be available in Prestige Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Grey when it goes on sale.

